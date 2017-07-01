Shared Visions - Our nation’s birthday and a law practice

I’m taking a slightly-extended July 4th holiday to celebrate both our nation’s 241st birthday and the 40th birthday of my law firm. It was on July 5, 1977 that Noel Allen, a friend and colleague since our days in North Carolina State Student Legislature, opened the offices of Allen and Pinnix in downtown Raleigh. Over the decades the firm has been involved in a number of areas of the law including my specialty – immigration; in fact, we host the oldest immigration practice in North Carolina.
The juxtaposition of the shared anniversaries of, in President Kennedy’s words, “Our Nation of Immigrants” and my immigration practice, invites reflection.
During the last four decades, our nation and this state have undergone numerous changes flowing from immigration law and policy. A 2014 report by UNC’s Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise concluded that Hispanic immigrants alone contribute more than $9.5 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year. The report found that “immigrant newcomers were responsible for the creation of 171,000 jobs in North Carolina” in 2010 and “immigrant spending added $1.4 billion in additional state tax receipts.”
The decades spanning my law practice have seen extraordinary developments in immigration that impacted, for better or for worse, refugees and asylees; immigrant families (and their U.S. citizen spouses and children); as well as employers and their essential workers. America’s post-World War II dominance continued into the 21st century, due in a significant measure to our ability to attract the best and the brightest minds on the planet, as well as immigrant entrepreneurs who, do not merely invest capital but, have the freedom to realize their innovative visions.
The freedom that makes this possible – including religious freedom – is not new and did not flow from our status as the preeminent post war military power; rather, it was hard earned and then enshrined in the DNA of our founding documents and defended by our nation’s blood, toil and treasure for nearly 250 years.
I agree with the critics who believe that the Trump Administration’s travel ban is the embodiment of the kind of political opportunism that gives opportunism a bad name.
To date the religious ban has failed in two federal appellate courts. The Supreme Court will eventually rule on it dubious constitutionality. Irrespective of that ruling, the ban’s critics think the un-American policy will ultimately fail in the market place of free ideas and that its proponents will find themselves on “the wrong side of history.”
Wrong side of history or not, the restrictionist immigration proponents are certainly on the wrong side of demographics.
According to Pew Research Center new immigration since 1965 has altered the nation’s racial and ethnic composition. In 1965, 84 percent of Americans were non-Hispanic whites. By 2015, that share had declined to 62 percent. Meanwhile, the Hispanic share of the U.S. population rose from 4 percent in 1965 to 18 percent in 2015. Asians also saw their share rise, from less than 1 percent in 1965 to 6 percent in 2015. Fifty years after the 1965 Act, almost 59 million immigrants have come to the United States, increasing our foreign-born share to 14 percent, almost a record.
Pew says that if current demographic trends continue, future immigrants and their descendants will be an even bigger source of population growth. Between 2015 and 2065, they are projected to account for 88 percent of the U.S. population increase, or 103 million people, as the nation grows to 441 million.
America can’t afford to make good on xenophobic campaign rhetoric by implementing restrictionist policies that will make us less hospitable. As a nation, we have always profited from our immigrants. My list might start with Albert Einstein, Madeleine Albright, I.M. Pei, Elie Wiesel, John Muir, Irving Berlin, Christiane Amanpour and Felix Frankfurter and go on almost ad infinitum. A disproportionate number of America’s Nobel Prize laureates were born abroad.
Yet, the rising perception of hostility to immigrants may soon find scholars, innovators and world-class professionals choosing to pursue their future in more welcoming environments – the countries that have already started to steal our playbook.
To paraphrase the supposed Chinese curse, “we now live in interesting times.” Attorneys have both the privilege and sacred professional duty to protect the fundamental rights that we inherited from our forebears. The immigration bar shares a unique opportunity to serve our country, to help reunify families, and to help our nation maintain its competitive edge. Events beginning on Sept. 11, 2001 and continuing to this day lay to rest the notion that protecting the “huddled masses” is a cliché rooted in another era.
I noted in my speech when I was installed as the President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association that some of my forebears immigrated to the American continent in the 1600s, even before Darrow’s. But the moment someone naturalizes, I am no more a citizen then he or she. We are all Americans, without prefix or suffix. That is one of the reasons I love this country, and why I love the American form of government. It’s among the best reasons I can think of to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Jack Pinnix is a past President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and a North Carolina State Bar Specialist in Immigration Law.
Comments