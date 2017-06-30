Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

A 2015 video from the Waterkeeper Alliance shows a small rally held in Raleigh, NC in protest of "the bad press the hog industry has been receiving for its pollution practices. The citizens of North Carolina do not want to put this industry out of business, but they are interested in stopping pollution. Our water, air and communities are suffering. It's time to get rid of the cesspools (lagoons) and spray field method of waste disposal; the technology is available and affordable. Governor Pat McCrory should be leading the way, not getting in the way of reform."