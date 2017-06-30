Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the

A 2015 video from the Waterkeeper Alliance shows a small rally held in Raleigh, NC in protest of "the bad press the hog industry has been receiving for its pollution practices. The citizens of North Carolina do not want to put this industry out of business, but they are interested in stopping pollution. Our water, air and communities are suffering. It's time to get rid of the cesspools (lagoons) and spray field method of waste disposal; the technology is available and affordable. Governor Pat McCrory should be leading the way, not getting in the way of reform."

On the eve of the start of NHL free agency, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis discussed possible signings, the trade of goalie Eddie Lack and Ryan Murphy and other potential trades on June 30, 2017 at PNC Arena.

A crowd gathered around a tiger shark at Wrightsville Beach on June 29, after a fisherman was bitten at the pier. Bryan Steady Davis told Storyful that the fisherman was trying to get the shark from the line. Davis noted that while there was a lot of blood, the injury did not look serious

