McManus: Trump is neither feared nor loved

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) arrives at the East Room of the White House as Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) (R) wait for the beginning of a meeting June 27. President Trump invited all GOP Senate members to the White House to discuss the Health Care bill, but he apparently did not sway opponents of the current bill. Alex Wong Getty Images