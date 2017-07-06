Despite Raleigh’s huge fire, high-rises still use wood

It should not require a disaster that threatens the well-being of Raleigh’s residents, their belongings and fire service professionals before state officials act to eliminate liabilities in the city’s building codes. Yet, according to North Carolina Building Code Council (NCBCC) Chairman Dan Tingen, it will take exactly that – “a catastrophe” in an “occupiable building” – before the council considers making changes.

On June 13, the NCBCC met for the first time since a massive fire in March 2017 – Raleigh’s biggest in a century – destroyed The Metropolitan, a wood-framed apartment complex under construction. Despite serious questions about the use of vulnerable construction materials for high-density housing, the fire was not even on the council’s agenda.

Refusing to address the issue until a tragedy befalls our community is not simply irresponsible. It is a dereliction of the council’s duty to ensure all of our buildings are safe.

Unfortunately, when it comes to modifying North Carolina’s building codes, the NCBCC has authority over municipalities looking to strengthen their communities. They must prove that this stringency is needed by their jurisdiction alone; otherwise it will require an update to the entire state’s building codes, which have not been updated since 2012.

So while the March 2017 fire should have been a wake-up call, it is clear that the NCBCC will not act until after another devastating fire takes its toll. As a result, the question becomes, if the code council is unwilling, then who or what can protect Raleigh?

Fortunately, there is precedent for this sort of thing.

Communities throughout the country have taken proactive steps to limit or preemptively ban the use of combustible materials, such as wood, in certain buildings. In August 2016, the Sandy Springs (Ga.) City Council approved a building code change to prohibit wood-framed construction for future buildings taller than three stories and larger than 100,000 square feet. The Maitland (Fla.) City Council is in the process of taking similar steps. As is Tucker, Georgia. New York City and Chicago have banned this type of construction for many decades, and the states of New Jersey and Maryland are considering bills that address this issue as well.

For a fast-growing metropolitan area like Raleigh, the window of opportunity for construction to keep pace with expected growth is small. According to projections issued by the American City Business Journals, the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan area is expected to lead the entire mid-Atlantic in terms of population growth in the next 25 years, growing from its current 1.27 million to 2.2 million residents by 2040 – a 72 percent increase.

Advocates, who claim that wooden buildings are an economical solution to the increasingly high demand for high-density housing, or that the March fire was a one-off, are missing the point and are flat-out wrong.

Using negligible cost-savings to justify the use of combustible construction materials, effectively putting lives and personal property at risk, is a disgrace. These structures are especially dangerous for fire service professions tasked with containing and knocking down these fires, since they must contend with the fact that these fires can spread very quickly.

This year, in addition to the Raleigh fire, there have been a number of wood-framed apartment fires, both occupied and under construction, most notably in Lowell, Mass.; Oakland, Calif; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Arlington, Va.; College Park, Md.; Overland Park, Ks. and Maplewood, N.J. There have been dozens over the last few years. In many of these cases, the fire spread to neighboring buildings and homes.

As Raleigh expands over the new few decades, it is imperative that the community is not needlessly exposed. The time to act is now. We are optimistic that the code council will see the writing on the wall, or if not, that the city council will step in to prevent a disaster down the road. Raleigh deserves nothing less.