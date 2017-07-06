Celebrating 150 years of being (mostly) nice

America is not alone in celebrating its birthday during July.
For 36 million Canadians, July 1 marked 150 years since the day in 1867 that Queen Victoria decreed Britain’s North American colonies would unite to become what was then called the “Dominion” of Canada.
The sesquicentennial has offered contemporary Canadians an opportunity to redefine their national identity at a moment when the world is watching.
The Economist recently held Canada up as an international example for its tolerance of minorities, receptiveness to refugees and rejection of protectionism in a time of “wall-builders, door-slammers and drawbridge-raisers.”
Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’s four themes for “Canada 150” are entirely fitting for our level-headed neighbors to the north: diversity and inclusiveness, reconciliation with indigenous peoples, stewardship of the environment and the engagement of youth in the country’s public life.
Canada Post has issued 10 attractive maple leaf-shaped stamps to reflect these themes.
The eye-catching stamps are introduced in an appealing 30-page bilingual (of course) booklet entitled “Canada 150: Celebrating Canadian Milestones / Célébrons Notre Histoire” that is available free online. Together they constitute perhaps the most low-key and least bellicose representation of national identity ever crafted.
Predictable nationalist tropes like battlefield heroism are entirely absent, despite distinguished service in Afghanistan by Canada’s army. Not a single Royal Canadian Mountie appears.
Each stamp charms with its innocence. The “Expo ’67” stamp celebrates the Montreal World’s Fair, “when Canada wowed the world by attracting 50 million visitors, the most notable figures of the day: Princess Grace of Monaco and Bing Crosby among them.”
Understandable in a sports-mad country, three stamps depict athletes. The “Summit Series” pitting Canada’s top (ice) hockey stars against the Soviet Union’s was inevitable. (Spoiler alert: Canada won.) The other two sport stamps feature the Olympics and Paralympics hosted in Canada that “boosted our sense of national pride and showcased Canada to the world.”
Joining Paralympians to reflect inclusiveness is the stamp honoring the 2005 Marriage Equality Act that “made Canada the fourth country to grant same-sex couples the right to marry the one they love.”
The 4,860-mile Trans-Canada Highway features on two stamps, first as “the nation-building road needed for Canadians to explore their vast country,” and later as the stage for “The Marathon of Hope,” a dramatic attempt by cancer survivor Terry Fox to run across the country on his artificial leg to raise money for cancer research. Fox’s cancer recurred at the halfway point, but his effort amassed more than $700 million. The “Canada 150” message is that heroes need not win to be heroic.
The “Canadarm” stamp uses a Canadian-designed robotic arm deployed on NASA’s space shuttle to vaunt Canada as a “nation of innovators.”
The least successful objective of the sesquicentennial has been reconciliation with aboriginal peoples. A self-congratulatory stamp lauds the creation of the northern territory of Nunavut – “our land” in the Inuktitut language – as “the largest Aboriginal land claims agreement in Canadian history.” But this superlative papers over how many land claims have not been resolved, and obscures how little Canada has done to atone for its dishonorable treatment of First Nations.
Only one stamp deals with high politics. “The Constitution” accurately explains that the Constitution Act of 1982 was “a critical step to full sovereignty” because “until that day only the British Parliament could amend our constitution.”
That final step to Canadian independence was celebrated in Ottawa at the pinnacle of the sesquicentennial festivities on Canada Day, July 1. Now past her 90th birthday, Queen Elizabeth was unable to come. Instead Prince Charles, Canada’s future king, joined pop-star Carly Ray Jepson and Prime Minister Trudeau as the headliners on Parliament Hill.
Local celebrations have been taking place across the country. A six-story-tall yellow rubber duck floated in Toronto harbor, although no one seems exactly certain how a giant duck connects to Canada’s national identity. The opposition Conservative party demands to know “who pays this duck’s bill.”
But a national columnist for the Globe & Mail vigorously supports “team duck.” Her rationale reflects the new unbuttoned Canada revealed by the sesquicentennial: “It presents us as such goofballs on the increasingly dark international stage. We are fighting about an overfed bath toy. … This says something hopeful about our country.”
Who in America could disagree?
John Herd Thompson is professor emeritus of history at Duke University.
