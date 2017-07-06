North Korea: The Rubicon is crossed

Soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea,Thursday, July 6 to celebrate the test launch of North Korea’s first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. The North’s ICBM launch, its most successful missile test to date, has stoked security worries in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as it showed the country could eventually perfect a reliable nuclear missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the missile tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory. Jon Chol Jin AP