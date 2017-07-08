NC should comply with Trump’s request for voter records

As a state public information officer, I spent 18 years fulfilling public records requests. It was a part of my job that I took seriously. Ultimately, it was the reason that I was fired from state government – providing documents that the governor of North Carolina did not want released. Today some of the very people who championed me at that time are saying that North Carolina should not fill a public records request. That is disturbing.
This time the request is from President Donald Trump’s Election Commission to the State Board of Elections. The commission has asked for a boatload of information. Much of it is not public record. Things like driver’s license numbers or Social Security numbers, which are a part of the request, are not public record. But the other information – voter name and address, party affiliation, demographic information, precinct and jurisdiction information and a list of elections in which the voter participated – are public record. In fact, it is already available on the SBOE website. The SBOE plans to partially comply with the request by providing links to that web information. That information is readily available online because many North Carolina agencies have worked hard to make public records easily accessible.
But my friends are busy signing Change.org petitions and calling the SBOE to ask it not to provide public records to the Trump Commission. They are posting passionate pleas on Facebook demanding that the SBOE not comply with any part of the request. They are wrong. The law is the law. A public record is a public record. You can’t make your decision on filling a public record request based on whether you agree with or like the requesting party. In fact, under North Carolina law, state agencies can’t ask the requesting party’s intent. That’s not important.
I see calls for “resisting” this request. Those scare me. If you “resist” this request, then you are breaking the law. And North Carolina’s public records law is vital to our state’s well-being. As a public information officer, I saw public records requests result in groundbreaking journalism. North Carolina’s environmental and health regulations were changed for the good. Terrible truths were revealed because of public records requests. Problems with mental health facilities, hog farms, hospitals, public water drinking standards and child-care facilities came to light as the result of reporters requesting public records.
I also saw how communities could be transformed by public records requests. Efforts to site state hazardous facilities in poor rural communities were stymied because savvy community organizations made public records requests that helped them fight these facilities.
Today I am comforted to know that journalists and community activists are poring over public records requests – looking for that key piece of information that will result in positive change for North Carolinians.
But if the state of North Carolina did what some of my friends are asking and refused to comply with this public records request, then you really are starting that trite slide down that slippery slope. If the SBOE chose not to comply with a public record request, then it would be setting dangerous precedent. In the future that decision could be used to make similar decisions. Only this time it would be journalists or community activists not getting the information they need to make North Carolina a better place.
Debbie Crane was public affairs director for the State Departments of Health and Human Services and Environment Health and Natural Resources. In 2008 she was fired from her position in a dispute with the governor’s office after providing public records to The News & Observer for a series on the state mental health system.
