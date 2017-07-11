Donald Trump Jr. and the culture of dishonesty

This photo taken on September 26, 2016, shows Republican nominee Donald Trump (R) standing with his son Donald Trump Jr. after the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Donald Trump Jr. admitted on July 10, 2017, to meeting a Russian lawyer in a bid to get dirt on his father's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, plunging the White House into another Russia-related scandal. Trump Jr., confirmed reports that he was seeking compromising information on Clinton when he met Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016. JEWEL SAMAD AFP/Getty Images