America’s engine is being slowed by complacency

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 26: people walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 26, 2016 in New York City. Stocks fell on Friday after news that the U.S. economy grew at the sluggish rate of 1.1 percent. Despite the slowing growth rate Fed Chair Janet Yellen voiced optimism about the economy at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole summit. Spencer Platt Getty Images