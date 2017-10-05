The Vietnam series told the war’s story, but not all of it

FILE - In this Wednesday June 13, 1973 file photo, President Nixon's National Security Adviser Henry A. Kissinger, left, and Le Duc Tho, member of Hanoi's Politburo, outside a suburban house at Gif Sur Yvette in Paris after a negotiation session. The then-U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger was supposed to share the Nobel Peace Prize with North Vietnamese leader Le Duc Tho for the Paris-brokered cease-fire in the Vietnam war. The Vietnamese leader became the first and only person to refuse the prize. Kissinger didn’t turn up to receive his and continues to be one of the names most closely associated with the Vietnam war, which raged on for another three years. Michel Lipchitz AP