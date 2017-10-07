Trump’s North Korea tweets need a grain of salt

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho leaves his hotel in New York on September 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump has "declared a war" on North Korea, the country's foreign minister said Monday while conveying a threat to shoot down US bombers. "Trump claimed our leadership would not be around much longer," North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters outside his hotel in New York. "He declared a war on our country." JEWEL SAMAD AFP/Getty Images