Crisis centers and the long road to justice

More than 200 people participated in "Walk a Mile," Thursday night, April 9, 2015, on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. The goal was "to create a space where students can gain a new perspective relating to sexual assault and violence" and to bring Greek system and non-Greek members together who want to work on the issue. T-shirts sold for the event benefited the Orange County Rape Crisis Center. Organizers said the walk marked the the first time students from the university's four Greek systems had come together "to stand openly against sexual violence." Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com