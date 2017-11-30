N.C. Republicans might waste $100 million just by dragging their feet

Students cheer on the speakers during a rally at Halifax Mall in Raleigh, N.C. urging the North Carolina Senate to pass House Bill 13 Wednesday, April 19, 2017. School districts around the state say arts and PE programs are at risk because they lost their flexibility to fund them when state legislators lowered class sizes for kindergarten through third grade. School officials say HB13 would allow them to save arts and PE classes. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com