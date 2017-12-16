The GOP tax plan’s biggest winners are the nation’s tax planners

Tax bill conferee Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, joined by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., center, and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., all members of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, uses charts as she opposes the sweeping GOP tax plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP