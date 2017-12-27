Praying for democracy

Demonstrators from Arizona chant, "Kill the bill or lose your job" while sitting on the floor outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) during a protest against health care reform legislation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill July 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. More than 100 people from across the country were arrested during the protest that was organized by Housing Works and Center for Popular Democracy. Chip Somodevilla Getty Images