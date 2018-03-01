A lost letter from Billy Graham provides a parable of hope

Where is that letter from Billy Graham? Not anywhere that I could find. I’d looked everywhere, on and off for five years, rummaging through every box and bin in my basement but with no success.
Graham wrote thousands of letters, I’m sure. This one couldn’t have been special to him — but it was to me. He’d written it after I’d interviewed him as a student journalist at UNC-Chapel Hill years ago.
Graham spent the last week of September 1982 in Chapel Hill, evangelizing five nights in a row in Carmichael Auditorium in what was billed as a lecture series. In the midst of that week, he granted me a 25-minute, one-on-one interview as a representative of the student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel.
Based on his sometimes stern preaching style, I’d expected Graham, then 63 years old, to be distant and intimidating. Instead he was gentle and warm. We sat in a small sitting room at the Carolina Inn. “Relaxed, he appears much softer and vulnerable that the man who frantically gestures and shouts on stage,” I wrote a few days later.
Never miss a local story.
Many public figures are good at being likable when they need to be but privately their human frailties and temperamental shortcomings are more apparent. The self they project publicly can be much different and appealing than their true self.
Genetically nice
Graham had his own embarrassing moment when tapes revealed he had, in conversation with President Nixon, affirmed some of Nixon’s cynical comments about Jews. Graham, who had a record of embracing people of other faiths, was embarrassed and apologized.
As far as his personal conduct, if anyone has a story about Graham acting like a big shot or behaving badly, it hasn’t been told.
One of Graham’s biographers, the late Marshall Frady, spent several years researching his book and observing Graham. His book is in some ways critical. Frady thought Graham’s theology thin and maybe Graham should’ve talked less and served more. But Frady, the son of a Southern Baptist minister, concluded that Graham was a genuinely nice person and described Graham as a man of “absolute, indestructible innocence.”
It was that Billy Graham — genetically nice, all goodwill, the one and true Billy Graham — that I met that sunny fall morning in Chapel Hill.
Charles Templeton was once an evangelist and one of Graham’s closest friends. But when Templeton became increasingly skeptical of Christianity, he and Graham drifted apart. Nonetheless, Templeton told Frady: “Billy also happens to be a genetically nice guy. ...There’s not a mean or devious — or subtle — bone in his body. He is all goodwill.”
It was that Billy Graham — genetically nice, all goodwill, the one and true Billy Graham — that I met that sunny fall morning in Chapel Hill. I was impressed that the man who had spoken to more people in person than anyone in history didn’t act like it.
Lost letter
Graham told me he’d been pleasantly surprised by The Daily Tar Heel’s coverage. He’d expected it to be hostile but found it fair. A few days later, a six-sentence typed letter, signed by Graham, arrived.
Graham gave me some career encouragement and thanked me “for the fine support you gave our lecture series on campus through your excellent newspaper. The coverage by you and your reporters created additional interest in the series. ...Please express my thanks to your associates.”
I pasted the letter in a college scrap book, a keepsake from crossing paths with one of the most significant figures of the 20th century, a man admired internationally who didn’t seem to be impressed by himself.
About five years ago, I went looking for the letter and couldn’t find the scrapbook. I searched for several years in every possible place in the basement, where I’d once stored it, and at the office downtown. Its absence raised my blood pressure.
When Graham died at 99 last week, my wife and I happened to be moving to a new home. In the bottom of a chest, she found the scrapbook (and the letter).
I’d lost hope of finding that letter. If I’d been able to consult with him, Rev. Graham might have directed me to Romans 12:12 — “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
Drescher, opinion/solutions editor, is at jdrescher@newsobserver.com; 919.829.4515; @john_drescher.
Comments