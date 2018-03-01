A combat veteran says: Ban assault rifles

A few days after the mass killing of students at a Parkland Florida high school, Ohio Governor John Kasich, former candidate for the Republican Presidential nomination, called for the passage of “common-sense gun laws.” Since the governor didn’t flesh out what those laws might entail, it’s important to consider the possible details of a common-sense solution.
Florida Democratic Senator Bill Nelson has proposed a ban on assault weapons and some of the surviving students who have spoken at post-massacre rallies have pushed for that measure. On the other side of the argument, President Donald Trump and the NRA have called for the arming of certain teachers in the nation’s schools. Oddly enough, both proposals have merit although they seem posed at opposite ends of the gun debate.
Despite the highly publicized protestations of several surviving Parkland teachers, there are probably educators in every school across the land who would be willing to take up arms to protect their students, and themselves, from school shooters. Teachers who might be armed would need to be carefully chosen and extensively trained.
At least one other less visible U.S. institutional target has already adopted this measure. A number of churches in various parts of the country have quietly begun arming a few of their trusted parishioners subsequent to the recent Texas church shooting, but there is a serious problem with this solution. A side arm – presumably a concealed pistol on the person of a teacher or church usher – is no match for a semi-automatic assault rifle. This was dramatically demonstrated in the recent Las Vegas massacre when a hotel security guard was quickly taken out by the crazed shooter wielding an AR-15; thus the need for a ban on these deadly weapons of war.
Never miss a local story.
Arguments against banning assault weapons are readily countered with some common-sense reasoning. The major objection asserts the 2nd amendment provides a sacred right to possess these weapons and their banning would lead to the eventual confiscation of all guns. How can this be true when other personal arms of mass killing – machine guns, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and hand grenades – are already banned, and their prohibition has not led to any sort of general confiscation?
The founding fathers, living in the age of single-shot muskets, could not have imagined that this amendment would someday be used to authorize the general ownership of a weapon that could kill or wound 547 people in just a few minutes on a Las Vegas street. The 2nd Amendment calls for a “regulated militia,” which obviously refers to something like the National Guard, not a group of loosely organized gun owners who think they will someday be called upon to quash a demagogic federal government.
Another objection contends that hunters need these rapid-fire semi-automatic rifles. As a lifelong hunter, I can testify that if a hunter does not bag his quarry with the first round, another 30 shots is not going to accomplish the task. If a second or third shot is needed – a rare occurrence in normal hunting situations – a simple lever, pump, or bolt action mechanism is sufficient to deliver one or two more timely rounds.
The third argument against an assault weapons ban contends that gun collectors and shooting enthusiasts would be discriminated against. Perhaps there may be some allowance for legitimate, registered collectors, but those of us who enjoy shooting these rapid-fire rifles on the range may need to give up this thrill for the sake of our children and others who are potential victims. Finally, the ban needs to be complete and include all high capacity semi-automatic weapons, whether they are ugly, military style rifles such as the AR-15 and the AK-47 or pretty, sport versions with walnut stocks.
John Loving served as an Army infantry officer in Vietnam, earning the Silver Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. He is a former president of The Triangle Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, although that organization has not endorsed his opinions on this topic.
Comments