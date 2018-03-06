We can reduce methane emissions. Here’s how.

The shale gas boom and low natural gas prices have made this fuel a competitive choice for power generation, forcing some coal plants into early retirement. Because gas contains less carbon and other pollutants than coal, greenhouse gas emissions from power plants have dropped. Thanks to gas, the U.S. grid has become cleaner, more efficient and more flexible.
But natural gas is primarily methane, a greenhouse gas far more powerful than carbon. When it leaks to the atmosphere from wells and pipelines, it contributes to climate change and reduces the climate benefit of using natural gas.
In 2016 U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders pledged to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector 40 to 45 percent below 2012 levels by 2025. Canada is just beginning to propose regulatory limits on methane. But Mexico has made only nonbinding pledges, and the Trump administration is rolling back federal methane standards.
Nevertheless, states, industry, academics, and nongovernmental organizations are advancing methane measurement and mitigation efforts. They are acting despite deep uncertainty—the magnitude of leaks from oil and gas infrastructure remains disputed and insufficiently measured—and against a backdrop of rapidly evolving research.
Never miss a local story.
Science and policy
To be effective, these actors need to work in concert, fully informed by the latest science. In a newly published article, we propose a North American Methane Reduction Framework to coordinate regulation, voluntary actions, and scientific developments. This approach can bridge the divide between science and policy, and drive new research that in turn can support better federal policies when governments are ready to act.
Through our framework, the science academies and scientists from industry, NGOs and universities could forge a coordinated research agenda. We are not suggesting that one authority direct actors to research particular aspects of the problem, but just that we agree on the problems to resolve. Some research questions include:
▪ Detecting and managing “super-emitters” (components of oil and gas infrastructure that contribute most of the methane emissions).
▪ Improving national methane inventories that estimate emissions.
▪ Explaining why concentrations of methane in the atmosphere near oil and gas fields tend to be larger than facility-level estimates of methane coming out of leaky valves and pipes.
With a research agenda in place, scientists could improve data sharing, while ensuring their research remains truly independent and peer-reviewed. State agencies could harmonize reporting standards to facilitate research. Companies can partner with enforcement agencies to deploy new sensors and measurement tools.
There are precedents for this kind of collaboration. For example, an innovative partnership between industry, academics and the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund has collected critical emissions data and conducted methane estimation and measurements.
Action now
Meanwhile, policymaking cannot wait. There are actions to take now to reduce methane leaking and venting from equipment.
In some cases, the profit motive induces companies to take voluntary steps to reduce these emissions. In other instances, regulation appears necessary to drive leak detection and control. The Obama administration had taken steps in this direction; those efforts are largely being undone. However, states including Colorado, Wyoming, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have taken steps to control methane leakage, and others could follow their lead.
The Trump administration has slammed the brakes on regulating fugitive methane emissions, but it cannot wish the problem away. Beyond climate concerns, events such as the 2010 pipeline explosion that killed eight people in San Bruno, California, and the 2015-16 Aliso Canyon gas leak that displaced thousands of residents from the Porter Ranch neighborhood in Los Angeles, underscore the safety risks of poorly maintained oil and gas infrastructure.
Plugging methane leaks is no simple task. This challenge requires active coordination across many groups, including industry, environmental organizations, academics, utility commissions, and public health and safety agencies. With or without the federal government, states and private actors can move North America toward a lower carbon future.
Konschnik is director of the Climate & Energy Program at the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions at Duke University. Jordaan is assistant professor of Energy, Resources and Environment and Canadian Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.
Comments