Forget fresh or frozen, McDonald’s should cut beef antibiotics

Despite repeated jabs from Wendy’s during the Super Bowl and on social media, McDonald’s has pressed forward with its announcement to sell fresh, not frozen beef for its Quarter Pounders across the country. Raleigh will be one of the first cities to experience the change. The move to fresh beef is the latest effort to reboot McDonald’s’ image by providing the fresher food that consumers are increasingly seeking out, but the golden arches might be missing a golden opportunity to address a major health concern.
Consumers’ concerns about food extend beyond whether the beef is fresh or frozen, they care about how and where that beef was raised in the first place. A 2016 Mintel Study found that three in five consumers want to know the origin of beef in burgers, including 68 percent of millennials. McDonald’s should use its market influence to change more than just the beef’s storage temperature. As the country’s leading beef purchaser, the company should phase routine antibiotic use out of its beef supply chain to help preserve the effectiveness of these medicines.
The World Health Organization has classified antibiotic resistance as “one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today,” and it is estimated that 10 million people globally could die from antibiotic-resistant infections each year by 2050.
Although the overuse of antibiotics in medical settings is a serious problem, we can’t ignore that approximately 70 percent of medically-important antibiotics sold in the U.S. go to industrial farms. In many cases, producers give the drugs to animals that aren’t sick on a routine basis to prevent disease that can occur in unsanitary and overcrowded living conditions. That’s not a smart use of life-saving medicines, and it’s making them less effective.
Health professionals including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have highlighted antibiotic use in our food system as a major contributor to the rise and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Food companies have led the way nationally in action on antibiotics in response to consumers’ concern and urging from health professionals. McDonald’s cut the use of medically-important antibiotics in its U.S. chicken supply. Chick-fil-A and KFC have similar policies for their chicken supplies. And Subway, Chipotle and Panera Bread are no longer serving any meat raised with routine antibiotics, or are in the process of doing so.
Although some industry leaders have stepped up, the beef industry as a whole continues to vastly misuse antibiotics. Last August, McDonald’s announced a global Vision for Antibiotic Stewardship across their entire meat supply chain. Although an important step forward, the vision included no timeline for making its goals a reality.
McDonald’s sells a billion pounds of beef in the U.S. annually. If the country’s largest burger chain could follow through in buying its beef free from misused antibiotics rather than just free from the freezer, it could drastically shift the meat industry away overusing these medicines.
With thousands of people dying, and millions more getting sick from antibiotic-resistant infections every year, it’s critical that McDonald’s use its outsize influence to act on antibiotics now.
Shelby Luce is the Antibiotics Fellow for NCPIRG and works on its campaign to reduce antibiotic use in industrial farming.
