Students march against gun violence for their futures

In this dreary month following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 dead, the impressive students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High organize, thank God. On Saturday, they inspire a half-million or more to march in Washington, pledging #enough.
Mass shootings have many causes, pundits point out to them. Calm down, don’t over- simplify. But the easy availability of assault weapons has got to be most important cause. The student organizers who started a national movement out of their grief don’t understand why it’s so hard to say so. The kids I saw on 60 Minutes last Sunday are well spoken, well brought up, impatient, too young to bite their tongue. They’re also too young to remember when we had good laws about this.
But older folks know that from 1994 until 2004, we banned the sale of assault weapons like the AR-15 used to kill their classmates and teachers. At that time, government researchers could study gun violence, as they did for cigarette smoking. Also, gun manufacturers were then held legally responsible for their products, as are the manufacturers of refrigerators, and radios and everything else.
But then, something happened. In 2004, gun lobbyists convinced Congress to reverse these measures. Other advanced countries suffering mass shootings kept on the right course, and limited access to the most dangerous weapons. Mass shootings went down in those countries, but not here. They’ve gone up.
Never miss a local story.
By some accounts, the AR-15 is now the most popular rifle sold in the United States. With a military look and feel, it is easy to handle, and carries a high-capacity magazine that allows shooters to fire 30 times without re-loading. That murderers would buy them to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time seems highly predictable.
That terrible certainty struck close to home on Valentine’s Day, when our daughter, who teaches history in the town next to Parkland, texted to say that a high school nearby was under attack, and we should pray for the students and teachers. We did.
Two of her eighth-grade boys from the year before went to Douglas High, and she spent an anxious afternoon trying to find out if they were safe. They were. But one of the boys had seen one of his friends killed, and another lost a teacher, shot in front of him. They are high school freshmen.
Students organizing school walk-outs and marches on Washington have a right to wonder why adults continue to deny the connection between the ease of getting assault weapons, and murderers using them to kill scores of people.
To try to explain, our daughter teaches her history students about the muckraking novelist Upton Sinclair, who wrote the following words a century ago:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”
This perfectly explains the condition of the Republican party, which is now salaried by the National Rifle Association. Eight Republican leaders have received more than $1 million dollars of direct or indirect money from the NRA. Our own Senator Burr received more than $5 million in direct and indirect aid, and Senator Tillis, more than $2 million, putting both in the top five.
Democrats say plenty, but years ago lost the appetite to fight, following the failure to pass reforms after the Sandy Hook killings in 2012. Now, after the Parkland shootings, two-thirds of the country want assault weapons banned. Florida’s children of the sun can lead with hope, even in Washington’s chilly weather.
One other sign of hope comes from the President of Dick’s Sporting Goods, who announced that his company will no longer sell assault weapons or high-capacity magazines. Joined by executives at Walmart, Dick’s will also restrict all gun sales to purchasers over 21 years old.
The NRA opposes, saying, as it does, that people kill people, not guns. Well, some guns kill a lot more people, and a trail of grief proves it.
Others argue that the Second Amendment keeps government from acting, as though James Madison had AR-15s in mind. But the Second Amendment does not keep government from regulating firearms that in their normal operation cause mass death. The National Firearms Act of 1934 regulates fully automatic weapons, such as submachine guns, widely used in World War I. Gangsters used them later to mow down police officers and each other, in ghoulish events such as Chicago’s 1929 St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, which left seven dead.
Our St. Valentine’s Day school tragedy in Florida this year should prove, if there was any doubt, that when facing a killer, there is no real difference between a fully automatic submachine gun, and a semi-automatic assault rifle.
Curbing assault weapons addresses one part of a larger gun violence problem. Combining that with universal background checks, smarter security, better mental health resources, and a gun industry held accountable, and we could be back on the road to sensible policy, which derailed in 2004.
What happened then was not inevitable, and neither is the invincibility of the NRA. To an old-timer the NRA looks a lot like the once-omnipotent tobacco lobby, which also learned nothing and forgot nothing, until it existed no more.
Thank you, children of the sun. March on, in Washington, and everywhere else. The older generation messed this up. But I believe with your good help we can get it right this time. We can be better.
Comments