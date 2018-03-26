Stop shouting 'NRA' at all conservatives

I have never owned a gun, or gone hunting. The last time I went “target shooting” I took a few shots at some drink cans out in the country, about 28 years ago.
I have never purposefully or inadvertently walked into a “gun show,” and had I been to one, I wouldn’t have understood the intricacies or the firing capacity of various weapons. Or, for that matter, the difference between a rifle and a shotgun.
One thing I do know about guns: the disparagement of political support for the right to own one is tied into a false and demeaning national narrative.
In the wake of last month’s horrific massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, politicians and citizens alike — abetted and encouraged by the likes of CNN — are repeatedly voicing the canard that any member of Congress supporting a mostly-untrammeled right of gun ownership must inevitably be “bought and paid for” by the National Rifle Association.
The NRA contributes far less to political campaigns than certain other interest groups, be they corporations or lobbying entities. The dairy industry, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, AARP, trial lawyers, the American Federation of Teachers and the Service Employees International Union, among many other groups, make contributions to politicians which far outpace direct giving by the NRA.
Granted, the NRA’s primary influence lies in the sway its endorsements of political candidates have with gun owners, but gun owners are, after all, part of the voting public — and a very large part at that. According to the Pew Research Center, four out of 10 Americans live in a household where a firearm is stored.
Even assuming that the NRA is indeed a major political force, it is both insulting and illogical to relentlessly shout that conservatives are held hostage by its dictates. Most conservative politicians, I think it is fair to say, would remain proponents of the Second Amendment if the NRA ceased to exist — at least, if they had an interest in being re-elected.
Perhaps conservatives believe in the enduring wisdom of the founding fathers, who found the right to “keep and bear arms” to be as inviolable as the other protections against government intrusion made sacrosanct by their inclusion in a Bill of Rights.
When one considers the words of those who were the architects of our Constitution, and compares those words with the banalities that emanate from Washington today, a reasonable default position would that those those men had a pretty good idea of what was important in the safeguarding of a republic. A reverence for such words and beliefs, and for those rights hallowed within the most brilliantly conceived governmental framework ever devised by man, is not for purchase at an auction held by the NRA.
An understanding that gun ownership is a foundational right does not mean that there cannot be additional regulation of firearms, such as the reduction of high-capacity magazines or improved criminal and mental health background checks. When such reasonable regulations are proposed, I have no doubt that they will find appreciable Republican support, and that the supposedly unbreakable bond between the NRA and half the representatives in Congress will show some cracks around the edges.
The “bought and paid for” narrative probably won’t change, since that talking point has been purposely and strategically injected into the bloodstream of the body politic.
You don’t see progressives who support a right to abortion being impugned by a widely trumpeted assumption that they are bought and paid for by NARAL, Emily’s List or any other pro-choice group. Nor should they be; one should be entitled to at the least the presumption that his or her stated beliefs are sincerely held, even if influenced to some degree (as opposed to wholly “bought and paid for”) by various activist groups.
Blaming the NRA for what happened in Florida is disingenuous and facile. The NRA had nothing to do with the fact that the killer bought a gun he would have not been able to purchase had law enforcement done its job. You can have all the regulations you like, but when rules and regulations square off against bungling incompetence, you can throw those rules away.
We are all sickened by the killing of children. While different solutions come from different sides, no one has a monopoly on good intentions. For one side to believe it alone is virtuous, while accusing its political opponents of being lackeys for an interest group, will do nothing to prevent more loss of life.
Denigrating the character and integrity of your opponents rarely persuades them to move even partway over to your side.
