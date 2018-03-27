Students show the power and future of democracy

Students in tremendous numbers are showing us they have a real stake in their country, that politics and laws matter, and that they don’t have to just accept the crap they’ve been handed.
In a world increasingly controlled by totalitarian regimes, where strongmen and tyrants are amassing power in ways we haven’t seen in half a century, the youth of America are reasserting the importance of individuals united against oppression, the need for freedom of speech and the importance of public protest. They realize they have a voice, and that they better use it. They’ve successfully translated the momentum of a small protest into a national movement, and that movement grows. Historically, students have caused the collapse of more than a few governments, driven tyrants and corrupt bureaucrats from power, changed cultures and nations. Politicians, listen and beware.
Student resistance has been on the rise globally over the past two decades due to increased governmental sanctioning of strong-arm tactics in many nations, a heightening of xenophobia and racism and, of course, unfettered corporate greed. To name but a few, there have been massive Quebec education reform protests, the Women’s March on Washington, Black Lives Matter and anti-DACA repeal protests. In the Middle East there were riots in Iran and Palestinian West Bank protests, and the struggle for pro-democracy movements throughout the area. Europe has seen large civil rights protests in Denmark, France and the UK, and Greece austerity protests were often driven by students.
Student protests almost always occur in reaction to force or perceived aggression, the limiting of rights or opportunities or perceived injustice. More often than not, they are based on a certain idealism of youth yet untethered by careerism or pragmatics that seeks positive change against forces of repression. That is why they are so unique to students and potentially so dangerous to the status quo. This is also why they occur along generational lines: the (“old”) people in power and the wealthy amass resources and seek to control people and, well, young people often don’t like being controlled or being shut out of opportunity.
We have clearly reached a watershed moment. The next generation sees that their country and world is in the grip of privileged individuals who are clearly self-interested, corrupt, self-serving; that those holding the reins are kept in place by alliances with the super-rich, by wealthy associations and corporate networks; that politicians are good at talking but not doing — and what they are really good at is talking out of both sides of their mouths.
It’s hard for students today to not see their own political reality — that they are not being heard, that they are disenfranchised from power, inheriting a poisoned world their elders seem bent on exploiting for their own leisure. But students are also realizing they can legitimately resist those holding the strings of power, and more and more of them are compelled to voice their beliefs, and to do so publicly; they are shattering the idea that American youth is apathetic, pampered and unengaged. And they are doing so not a moment too soon.
During the national walkout protests, young American students learned that resistance was possible, and even preferable to just sitting, and that if they wanted to, they could stand for the future. They took time out from their school day to do so, often against threats of discipline. With the March for Our Lives, they showed they were ready to take another step, which was to give up their own time and effort for something they believe in.
This is a huge step in the evolution of social consciousness for this generation. This movement is only gaining momentum, and the fact that it is doing this is far more powerful and threatening to the status quo than the issue itself. For while dithering do-little politicians do nothing but continue to feather their nests, the next generation is deciding it needs to act for itself. Today’s youth has learned what it means to live in and participate in a democracy, and they are coming for politicians. I believe America is on the cusp of once again showing the world the power of democracy — and it will do so despite, not through, the people that are for the moment running it.
