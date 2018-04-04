Police body cam videos should be common and public

Putting body cameras on police officers once appeared to be a cure-all for excessive use of force by police and false accusations of police brutality. The idea was to put an unblinking, unbiased eye at every altercation that could settle conflicting versions of an event.
But that concept has had a rough few days in North Carolina. It turns out the cameras aren't always there and sometimes what they record isn't promptly revealed and, in one instance, was withheld for months until leaked to the media.
There were three police shootings over the Easter weekend. In Winston-Salem, a police officer shot and killed a man Friday night during a traffic stop after the officer pulled the man out of a car in which he was a passenger. Police said the man was armed and ignored orders to stop reaching for the weapon. In Greenville early Easter morning, an officer shot and killed a man who had allegedly stabbed a woman and then threatened the officer with a knife. In Zebulon Sunday afternoon, an officer shot a suspect at a gas station after the suspect had called police to turn himself in for a parole violation. Police said the man shoved an officer and produced a weapon before being shot in the neck by a second officer.
All three cases sound like the officers took appropriate measures to protect themselves from armed suspects. All three also are cases in which the public and police would be well served to have a video record of the encounter available to the public.
Never miss a local story.
Unfortunately, the video records have not been released in the Winston-Salem and Greenville cases and body camers were not in use in the Zebulon incident.
Many police departments have not adopted the technology. One reason is the cost of buying the camera and the even higher cost of filing and securely storing the videos.
Eddie Caldwell, executive vice president and general counsel for the N.C. Sheriff's Association , said the knows of no central record of how many of the state's 100 sheriff's departments departments use body cameras. George Erwin, executive director of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police , said it's unknown how many of the state's 400 police department use them
Caldwell said some in law enforcement think the videos are of limited value. "They're not the all inclusive panacea people thought," he said. In part, that's because the video shows only a portion of the scene and often isn't clear, he said. And the presence of videos, he said, can create a public clamor for release of images that are "very susceptible to being misleading and inaccurate" before all aspecys of an encounter are determined by investigators, he said.
No doubt a body camera video does not always tell the whole truth, but not using the camera or withholding the videos also undermines public trust in the police. Ultimately, transparency serves the innocent and the justified, whether it be the suspect or the officer. In Sacramento, Calif., for instance, police released body camera and helicopter videos three days after police shot and and killed and unarmed man suspected of breaking into cars.
In North Carolina, such transparency is thwarted by a failure to require all police to use body cameras (and provide state funding for them) and a 2016 state law that leaves it up to the police to decide whether to release the videos. A law enforcement agency may — but is not required to — allow people in a video to view the recording, but not copy it. Those who want the video released must seek an order from a Superior Court judge.
Mike Meno of the North Carolina chapter of the ACLU said his organization thinks those limits should removed.
"We believe body cameras can be a tool for promoting greater accountability and transparency, but only with the right policies guiding their use. Unfortunately, North Carolina’s current law creates too many barriers to transparency and justice, both for the public and the people captured on recordings," he said in an email.
The value of using the camera and promptly releasing the videos was demonstrated in this week in Asheville. There police finally released additional body camera videos of a police officer chocking and beating a man who fled after being stopped for jaywalking last August. A video from the officer's body camera was leaked in March — nearly six months after the incident — leading to the firing of the officer and dismissal of all charges against the man arrested.
The public shouldn't need videos to be leaked to force the dismissal of a rogue officer. And officers who acted properly should have to be under a cloud of doubt as videos of their actions are withheld. Body camera videos won't tell the public everything about how or why an officer acted, but they are strong tools for supporting proper police work and revealing poor or abusive policing.
For police, a body camera should be as basic as a badge. And the video record it creates should be a public record promptly available for public review.
Barnett: 919-829-4512
Comments