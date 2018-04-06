How millennials can bridge NC's urban-rural divide

Ask the guests on NC Spin, the Institute for Emerging Issues or last week’s News & Observer forum, “What’s the greatest issue facing North Carolina?” They’ll tell you, “It’s the rural-urban divide.”
And they’re right. North Carolina is a microcosm of a country moving in opposite directions — growing cities and forgotten small-towns — as Wake and Mecklenburg enjoy a metropolitan revolution while rural counties lose population and their way of life.
The News & Observer’s Community Voices forum rightly discussed opportunities for investment, and Governor Cooper’s Hometown Strong is a welcomed means of streamlining economic development in rural areas.
But we must also go further to address the causes of the rural-urban divide: brain drain and sorting. Two-thirds of college-educated millennials aged 25-34 live in America’s 51 biggest metro areas, leaving the rest of America to deal with the challenges of this century on their own.
Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, 80 are considered rural, and while several of those have always been small in population, hidden in the mountains or tucked along the coast, dozens of rural counties dominated America’s vanishing economy of furniture and textiles (Wilkes, Alexander, Yadkin, Caldwell, Catawba) and now they’re losing out.
After law school, I returned home to Wilkes and ultimately joined half a dozen boards because there were so few college graduates from my generation to choose from. Only 14 percent of adults over the age of 25 have a four-year college degree in Wilkes and in neighboring Alexander, and in Yadkin the percentage is even smaller. That’s unsustainable.
North Carolina has the second-largest rural population in the United States and the second-most rural municipalities, and those communities need leadership too — creativity, ideas and entrepreneurship from the best and brightest millennials.
Without young and dynamic leadership to fill the void, many North Carolinians will never bounce back from the decline of manufacturing and they’ll resent North Carolina’s changing demographics to the detriment of us all.
As Franklin Roosevelt said during the Great Depression, “To some generations much is given. Of other generations much is expected,” and just because my generation didn’t cause the Great Recession, or deindustrialization, doesn’t mean it’s not up to us to rebuild.
Eventually a jobs guarantee or universal basic income will address inequality and issues of poverty plaguing rural areas — and because history goes in cycles generation Z is likely to ditch the rental prices of America’s cities for opportunities in the country — but we cannot afford to wait.
The leading cause of death for Americans under 50 is drug overdose, and hardest-hit counties like Burke and Yancey need optimism and energy now to counter these deaths from despair. The University of North Carolina School of Medicine’s Kenan Scholars program which encourages future doctors to practice in underrepresented areas — both rural and urban — is a commendable start. And state government should expand IEI’s Service Year NC and AmeriCorps and challenge young North Carolinians to be of service.
As former UNC president Bill Friday used to ask, “A million poor North Carolinians pay taxes to subsidize your education. What are you going to do pay them back?”
Not every millennial with a college degree can afford to come back — and there’s a decent chance I’ll leave before returning to settle — but those of use with the benefit of an education can act as a bridge.
Even if we don’t move back to Alleghany or Tyrell or Rocky Mount, we can find ways to serve remotely on a charitable board, to invest in rural startups and community land trusts, to donate and fundraise for charities and find one Saturday a month to mentor, which would make all the difference.
As Bill Friday said, we ultimately have a responsibility to pay our family members, our hometowns and the folks who made us back, and if the rural-urban divide is the greatest challenge we face, it’s up to my generation to come to the rescue.
