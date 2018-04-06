Why teacher 'chronic absenteeism' accusations are unfair

The year my daughter turned three and my father died, I was walking a tightrope, trying to stay upright as I tended to my father, whose body was failing him, and my daughter, who seemed to catch every germ that found its way into her preschool. When I was at work, I tried to be present and give my all. However, my year was punctuated with sporadic absences for situations out of my control. My principal could have labeled me a problem, considered me to be “chronically absent” and made me feel bad about my inability to be at work periodically. Instead, I was treated with compassion from an administrator who understood that sometimes life happens in ways we can’t predict, don’t desire, yet must be dealt with.
Discussions are popping up in our state and others about whether chronic absenteeism among teachers is a “problem.” According to data compiled by the NC Department of Public Instruction, 22.6 percent of North Carolina teachers missed 10 or more non-consecutive sick days in the 2016-2017 school year. On the surface, the statistics seem startling, as if there is a dire issue that must be addressed. One could imagine hundreds of teachers simply taking a day off on a regular basis to have fun and skip out on their school responsibilities. However, when you dig beneath the surface, there are very reasonable explanations for why this might be happening.
The director of district human resources for the state Department of Public Instruction was quoted in the News & Observer as saying, “If you see a career as a short-term prospect that you’re going to do for a little while till you get tired and want to do something different, sick leave can only be monetized by burning it as it’s accrued.” While the comment is offensive on multiple levels, the reality is that it is particularly out of touch when it comes to how teachers take leave. Whether teachers have a five-year or a 30-year teaching career, they may have one or more years where a convergence of issues necessitates 10 or more non-consecutive missed days of work.
The fact that policymakers are worrying about “chronic absenteeism” smacks of trying to turn something into a problem where none exists. In actuality, chronic absenteeism is likely not truly the same “problem" when you dig into the individual stories behind the statistics. I can name multiple teacher friends who for at least one year of their careers have been “chronically absent.” All of them are hardworking men and women who had a year of unexpected illnesses (their own and/or those of their family members) or other medical issues.
Teachers are not able to work from home, so in a case of illness the choice becomes stay home or infect others. If a teacher’s child is sick, there is no choice at all but to stay home. Teachers are often so dedicated to coming to work that they take one sick day to try to recover from an illness, come back to work and end up home again because they weren’t ready to come back in the first place.
Teachers earn sick days precisely to deal with these types of medical emergencies and illnesses. In fact, earning one sick day per month is consistent with many other professional jobs. Why work to try to find reasons to vilify teachers for actually taking them? Let’s work instead on improving teacher pay and working conditions to keep teachers in the profession, as teacher turnover is a far more pressing issue.
