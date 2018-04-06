It's time to treat gun violence like the public-health crisis it is

The March for Our Lives campaign and its youth leaders have invigorated millions of people to push back against gun violence. That the youth of our country are advocating so tirelessly for reforms to simply keep themselves safe from guns is both remarkable and tragic. As pediatricians, we see the impact of suicide, homicide and unintentional injuries caused by guns in our clinics and hospitals daily. Although there is no simple solution to this complex problem, we must begin by approaching gun violence as the public health crisis that it is.
Gun violence is a disease that is killing our country’s young people — homicide ranks in the top five causes of death from early childhood to middle age. Nearly 1,300 children die and 5,790 are treated for gunshot wounds each year. Today alone, 62 children will be injured and 12 children will die from gun-related violence.
Whether in the streets of our cities or in the trauma bays, operating rooms and intensive care units of our hospitals, this disease wreaks havoc while healthcare teams struggle to reassemble the broken pieces of our humanity. This disease has many phenotypes, and can be both acute and aggressive but also slow and chronic. Each death reverberates for years through generations and entire communities, as broken family units and emotional traumas persist, albeit often unseen. Meanwhile, we toil without evidence-based solutions.
In the last century we halted the spread of cholera and measles, we made childhood leukemia a largely survivable illness, and we developed ways for even the most fragile premature infants to have a chance at life. If modern medicine can do that, then why do we feel helpless in the face of gun violence?
The Dickey Amendment was added to the 1996 bill funding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and forbade any research that “may be used to advocate or promote gun control.” This restriction then spread to other agencies such as the National Institutes of Health. We now face a disease that is quite literally killing our children, but due to political strife, we can’t even begin to seek methods of prevention or cure. We desperately need more research around screening for risk factors for gun violence, interventions to decrease the morbidity and mortality of such violence, and safeguards for children and adolescents who suffer from mental illness.
Gun violence is not merely a political wedge issue, it is a public health epidemic. It is a threat to all of us. Knowledge is power and prevention is key. A 2017 study noted that gun violence received 1.6 percent of the funding predicted as compared to other leading causes of death and was one of the least-researched causes of death in our country. It is encouraging that the most recent Omnibus Spending Bill clarified that the CDC may conduct research into gun violence and its impact on public health. However, this statement did not come with funding to ensure that this work truly begins anew. We urge our North Carolina congressional delegation to ensure that gun violence can be addressed in the same way as other public health issues — with robust financial and legislative support of scientific research.
Accruing new insights through research alone will not solve this crisis; we must at the same time push for policy change based on what we already know to be true. Children in the United States are more likely to be murdered with a gun, to use a gun to take their own lives or to be killed accidentally by a gun than children in any other high-income country. We stand with the American Academy of Pediatrics in supporting stronger gun laws, violence prevention programs, research, physician counseling, and improved mental health care access.
Gun violence must be treated like other childhood diseases if we hope to push back this epidemic that has engulfed our nation. Our inaction to protect our nation’s children is inconsistent with our founding values. All children deserve the chance to grow up safe, happy and healthy. As leaders in North Carolina and as pediatricians entrusted with the health of our nation’s future, we refuse to continue to fail them.
