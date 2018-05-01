A tale of two Conways

You know how awkward it is when you love to socialize with a group of couples but there’s that one…that one couple where you like only him or only her?
She’s a grump and a gossip (which would be OK, except she only gossips about people you don’t know so it’s basically a tree fell in the forest and who cares if its husband was embezzling situation.)
He’s thoughtful, the kind of guy who remembers you always switch from IPAs to Sauvignon Blanc in June. “Got it right here!” he will say expertly filling your glass and offering a sweater because the breeze is picking up.
She prattles on about a dream she had years ago and your mind pictures the months flying by on a wall calendar. What was that thing Archie Bunker used to say to Edith? Oh, yes. STIFLE YOURSELF.
But he is delightful. Asking after you and yours with genuine interest while SHE insists on showing you a skin lesion because apparently she has forgotten you’re not a dermatologist.
You uncharitably wonder what he sees in her. And, even more uncharitably, you wonder why he stays.
And that, my friends, is how I feel about George T. Conway III, husband of Kellyanne. They are Washington’s odd couple ever since people started noticing that George Conway isn’t going to let anybody put him in the corner. Oh, no, baby.
He tweets — and mostly retweets — highly unflattering comments about his wife’s boss.
As one of the few, the proud who have lasted longer than six to seven weeks working for President Trump, Kellyanne’s loyalty to her boss is unquestioned. But George? Not so much.
In one notorious tweet, my New Best Friend described Trump’s refusal to stop contradicting his own aides on policy matters as “absurd.”
Awk. Ward.
George Conway’s tweets often involve massive amounts of verbal side-eye. Lots of “as if” responses to whatever foolishness POTUS is spouting at the time. He has even used Trump’s trademark “Sad!” in a way that one might consider high mockery. Kudos, sir.
Now Conway denies disliking Trump but as Aristotle once said, “Man is known by the tweets he retweets.”
And they are high-larious. Almost as hilarious as Kellyanne’s meltdown on CNN when asked about her hubby’s rogue tweets.
Why the very idea! When did spouses become fair game? Is nothing sacred? Is it because I’m a girl?
Kellyanne was gently reminded that Trump himself has had no hesitation to bash spouses. The unfortunate Mrs. Cruz. The unfortunate Mrs. McCabe, whom he branded a “loser” and so on…
So, no, Kellyanne, it’s a little late to pretend you’ve been discriminated against because you’re a woman. You weren’t asked about your husband’s tweets because you’re a woman, as you lamely claimed, but because it’s just so deliciously ironic: The one person Trump can’t muzzle is George Conway, the last honey badger who don’t care.
If I were George, I’d pour my own orange juice in the morning…
