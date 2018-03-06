Jesse Helms attacked The Daily Tar Heel. Now it faces a much bigger fight.

Jesse Helms had a target and was attacking as only he could. Helms, then an on-air editorialist for WRAL-TV, was going after what to him must have been a delicious foe — the editor of The Daily Tar Heel, the student newspaper at UNC-Chapel Hill.
A proposal in the legislature in 1969 would have required student representatives at UNC Board of Governors meetings to be neatly dressed, clean-shaven and to have “a normal businessman’s haircut.”
When the editor of the Tar Heel wrote a column objecting, a student wrote a letter disagreeing with the editor and using a profanity. The Tar Heel published the letter and the profanity, and the editor, Todd Cohen (who later worked at The News & Observer), wrote a response, including the profanity.
Helms, the future five-term U.S. senator, pounced. He told WRAL viewers that Cohen had a “fetish for barnyard language” — ignoring that the profanity originally was used by the reader. Helms said the Tar Heel should not receive student fees, which it had since 1923, and that “taxpayers should not be asked to foot the bill” for such “filth.” Actually, the Tar Heel didn’t receive any money from taxpayers.
But Helms had succeeded in raising the issue of whether the Tar Heel should receive student funding. He “set off a chain of events
that ultimately threatened to destroy the DTH,” writes historian Kenneth Joel Zogry in his new book, “Print News and Raise Hell: The Daily Tar Heel and the Evolution of a Modern University.”
Modern UNC
Zogry, 55, grew up in Raleigh and graduated from Sanderson High School, N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He’ll talk about his book Sunday at 2 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books at North Hills.
Zogry never worked at the Tar Heel. (Disclosure: I did.) That Zogry didn’t work at the paper is good for his readers; a former DTH staffer likely would have written an insiderish account of the staff’s escapades and hijinks, which would have bored most readers.
Instead, Zogry has written a well-paced history of the modern UNC through the prism of The Daily Tar Heel. Zogry has focused on three historical threads: the tension between progressivism and conservatism at UNC and across the state; the fight for free speech and academic freedom; and the role of big-time sports at a major state university.
Spirit alive
Helms’ attacks led to several years of debate (and even some lawsuits) about whether the Tar Heel should receive student funding. The DTH survived those challenges and eventually, in 1993, gave up student funding.
But now it faces its most significant financial challenge since the mid 1970s. The DTH has been smacked by the same decline in print advertising that has wounded newspapers across the country. Zogry reports that in recent years the DTH, which now publishes in print three days a week, has been losing an average of $200,000 a year.
As the DTH celebrated its 125th anniversary recently, about 200 former staffers gathered for a weekend of seminars and reminiscing. At dinner Saturday night at the Carolina Inn, the alums pledged to figure out how to conquer this latest threat to the Tar Heel. As one former editor says in the book, sometimes it feels to a departing senior as if she were graduating not from UNC but from The Daily Tar Heel. “There was a tremendous amount of energy over the reunion weekend to do something about (the financial problems),” Zogry told me.
The current editor, Tyler Fleming, said the DTH needs to create a sustainable digital model that eventually won’t include a printed paper. “The DTH started as a group of students eager to report on UNC and to hold the community accountable,” Fleming said in an email. “That spirit hasn't died, and I don't think the financials will ever change that.”
