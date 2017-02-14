GOP turned wrong – instead of right – on HB2

Hey hey, ho ho, my Democrat wife made me go.
I attended Saturday’s HKonJ march under protest, but I’m glad I went – not just because the weather was beautiful and I earned a Yellow Dog brownie for my companionship. Woof!
The rally reconfirmed my problem with today’s left. It frames most every issue in high dudgeon moral terms so it doesn’t have to wrestle with the complexities of social policy – the inherent trade-offs involved every time you pass a law or spend a dollar.
I heard plenty about what is “just” and “right” but precious little about how to make things work.
Maybe it would be great if all of America were a sanctuary thanks to free and open borders. If high-quality health care and schooling, from pre-K to college, were unalienable rights.
If we could leave all that oil and gas in the ground and live off the sun and the wind. But we can’t.
Maybe I’m wrong. But the protest did nothing to enlighten me. Not a single speaker even attempted to explain how we can pay Peter (expand health care) without robbing Paul (improving education).
Sure, we can raise taxes sharply. But notice how Democrats always promise someone else will pick up the tab – rich people and corporations. Their rank and file has no more interest in paying higher taxes than the mean-spirited Republicans.
This is a central failing of modern progressives. They want to bask in the virtue of holding the “right views” without suffering the consequences.
The Moral Monday movement feeds this fantasy. By casting issues as straightforward questions of justice – defined as their beliefs – it can blithely dismiss the other side of the ledger in a swell of righteousness.
I don’t reject those aims out of hand – just tell me how you’ll make them work.
There is one area where I agree with the protestors. It is long past time to repeal HB2.
As a practical matter, the so called bathroom bill was completely unnecessary.
It addressed a nonexistent problem. Transgender North Carolinians never posed a threat to their fellow Tar Heels.
Even its sponsors understand this. That is why, as far as I can tell, there has been zero enforcement of the law. Where are all the biological males cited for using the lady’s room?
HB2 has, on the other hand, had a small, but measurable, economic effect. If the NCAA follows through on its decision to pull all future tournaments out of the state, we might lose another $250 million in business over the next few years. That’s not much in a $500 billion economy, but it isn’t peanuts.
Ultimately, our state has been deeply divided by a law with no upside.
I understand the larger, and very real, cultural argument the law is trying to make. The notion that there is no truth – that reality is merely a social construct – is troubling. It has helped create a politics without principle, where people do not hold to a set of values but say whatever they believe will get them what they want. One example: Democrat efforts on the federal level to use confirmation hearings to bash Trump and their opposition on the state level to having Gov. Roy Cooper’s picks subjected to such vetting.
We need to come to grips with this intellectual free-for-all. But not at the expense of transgender citizens, who have not chosen their fate and who are simply demanding equality and dignity.
Ironically, our state GOP leaders are exhibiting the unprincipled behavior they claim to oppose. If conservatism stands for anything, it should be local control.
If Charlotte wants to pass a transgender rights bill or raise its minimum wage, that their business. If the city’s voters don’t agree, they can pick new leaders. Republicans cannot combat overreaching government by overreaching.
I am not naïve; overturning HB2 will not stop the protests. That’s what the left does. But it will remove a contentious issue, and allow the GOP to build on its achievements. These include a healthy budget surplus, a growing rainy day fund that may protect us from the harsh cuts Democrats were forced to impose during the Great Recession and the expansion of charter schools, which are giving North Carolinian’s more say in their children’s education.
If the Republicans can draw a lesson from Saturday’s protests, it is the perils of legislating morality.
Contributing columnist J. Peder Zane can be reached at jpederzane @jpederzane.com.
