On the left, a rising intolerance for opposing views

Once I hoped that liberals would rise up against the hard-left forces that have taken over their party. But instead of resistance we are seeing capitulation; rather than challenging frightening displays of intolerance and thuggery, they are normalizing those behaviors.
This is hardly surprising given the decades long effort to demonize conservatives as heartless, racist, sexist (fill in your own scurrilous put down here). Prestigious news outlets such as the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN cast conservative as deplorables while almost never questioning their own left-wing assumptions. Late night comics including Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and John Oliver repeat a simple message every night: they’re so dumb and rotten, we’re so smart and good.
It must be sweet to be a liberal in modern America, where seldom is heard a disparaging word; where you’re raised on a pedestal not for anything you’ve done but for the ideas you profess.
The result of this groupthink can be seen on college campuses where all that virtue is stoking violence. In February, “activists” serving Molotov cocktails at Berkeley forced the cancellation of a talk by the right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. Smashing windows and throwing rocks at police, these masked punks caused $100,000 in damages. The school’s student newspaper ran an op-ed supporting the rioting under the headline “Violence helped ensure safety of students.”
How is that possible? For many on the left, there is little difference between physical and intellectual violence; ideas they oppose are literal assaults that threaten their safety.
In response to this leftist madness, liberals shrugged.
At Middlebury College last month it wasn’t enough for “activists” to disrupt a talk by the conservative scholar Charles Murray. They attacked the speakers as they fled the building, sending the professor set to interview Murray to the hospital with neck injuries.
That brave professor, a self-described liberal named Allison Stanger, was so disturbed that she published an op-ed in the New York Times on April 3 that described the dangerous mindset of the protestors: they believed “the event had to be shut down, lest the ensuing dialogue inflect pain on the marginalized.”
Stanger noted that Middlebury is not an outlier. At elite institutions across the country, she wrote, “the majority of faculty and students are progressive. A small minority are conservative; many of them are in the closet, afraid to speak their minds for fear of being denounced as reactionary bigots.”
In response to this leftist madness, liberals shrugged.
We are also seeing this intolerance at home. Leaving aside the Duke lacrosse case, which was different in kind but not in spirit, recall the petition circulated at Elon College last summer to cancel a speech by Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker because some didn’t like the woman’s comments regarding sexual assault.
And consider The News & Observer story from last month that discussed the plight of conservatives on local campuses. While describing a flier found at UNC-Chapel Hill that “threatened violence against Trump supporters” the article introduced readers to Frank Pray, a UNC senior who “said he has received death threats, been called a ‘racist’ and a ‘bigot’ and had his car vandalized – all because he’s an outspoken Republican on campus.”
The article also featured Harrison Preddy, an N.C. State junior who said people “have vandalized cars with conservative bumper stickers on campus, including egging cars, ripping windshield wipers off and slashing tires.”
In response to this leftist madness, liberals shrugged.
Thankfully few old school liberals are decrying progressive intolerance. In a speech at Temple University last year, famed first amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams lamented that speech is being quelled on campus by “a minority of students, who strenuously – and, I think it fair to say, contemptuously – disapprove of the views of speakers whose view of the world is different than theirs and who seek to prevent those views from being heard.”
Nadine Strossen, a former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, told a newspaper last year, “Sadly, support for robust free speech is declining among liberals as it’s ascending among conservatives.”
And, yes, liberals can point to examples of conservative intolerance. But that is a diversion from the fact that people who claim to speak in their name are undermining the values of free inquiry, of open and honest dialogue, civility and respect that are supposed to be the hallmarks of liberal ideology.
It is well past time to rise up and resist.
Contributing columnist J. Peder Zane can be reached at jpederzane @jpederzane.com.
