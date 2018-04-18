Sen. Tillis should know better than to support Mueller

I am appalled but rarely surprised by the relentless efforts to overturn the 2016 election.
We are long past the point where Trump’s enemies care about what they are doing to the office or the country. They have a single goal: remove the bastard — a.k.a. our democratically elected leader — by any means necessary.
They, of course, are a wide group that includes not just Democrats and leading news outlets, but many Republicans, including, apparently, Sen. Thom Tillis.
How else to explain his push for a bill, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, that would prevent Trump from firing Robert S. Mueller III, who is leading the investigation into … anything he can find to nail Trump?
Because Tillis weathered ugly, unfair attacks while serving as speaker of North Carolina’s House, I assumed he would understand the danger of the politics of personal destruction.
Instead, he wrote a column that pretends the Mueller investigation is a high-minded pursuit of truth rather than a brass knuckle fight for power against Trump and every deplorable who voted for him.
Tillis begins with the assertion, “I believe in the rule of law, regardless of who occupies the White House.”
But he never grapples with what that means. The Constitution empowers the president, as head of the executive branch which appointed Mueller, to fire him. By removing that authority, Congress world raise significant issues regarding the separation of powers.
More importantly, Tillis never addresses how the Special Counsel act subverts the rule of law. The late Justice Antonin Scalia nailed this in a prophetic 1988 dissent, warning:
"Does [the Act] not invite what Justice Jackson described as 'picking the man and then searching the law books, or putting investigators to work, to pin some offense on him?'... Frequently an issue of this sort will come before the Court clad, so to speak, in sheep’s clothing ... [b]ut this wolf comes as a wolf."
If you doubt Scalia, just ask Bill Clinton, whose shady lands deals ended up in impeachment over an affair with an intern. Or Scooter Libby, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation — into who outed CIA operative Valerie Plame to the press — long after the identity of the leaker, Richard Armitage, had been discovered. Thank goodness Trump pardoned Libby last week.
Tillis never addresses how the Mueller probe fits this pattern of Inspector Javert-like, unchecked power. Consider:
The Trump/Russia collusion theory was based on Russian agitprop bought by Democrats and falsely peddled as “foreign intelligence” in the form of Christopher Steele’s dossier.
That dossier, which former F.B.I. Director James Comey described as “salacious and unverified,” was used to secure a warrant to spy on American citizens.
Russia’s paltry Facebook ad campaign had no discernible impact on the election.
Russia’s disinformation campaign continued after Trump’s unexpected victory, belying the Obama administration’s phony claim that it aimed to elect Trump.
Mueller squeezed a guilty plea out of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn by withholding exculpatory evidence.
A year later, Mueller has not produced any substantive evidence regarding collusion — which, in any event, is not a crime — or secured a single indictment related to the 2016 election. We have, however, learned about malfeasance at the FBI and Justice departments.
Indeed, the Russia probe has proven so empty that prosecutors are looking for their own Monica. Last week the F.B.I. raided the office and hotel room of the private lawyer of the President of the United States — let that sink in for a moment — in connection to alleged hush money paid to Trump’s liaisons. Such payments are not against the law, but skilled prosecutors with unlimited funds and time can find a potential crime in most anything.
As former Clinton pollster Mark Penn observed: “The Mueller investigation bears all of the hallmarks of prosecutorial overreach: pre-dawn raids, denial of reasonable bail, threats to prosecute family members, investigations of unrelated business matters.”
Perhaps good arguments can be made in defense of the Mueller probe. Tillis doesn’t even try. Instead he shows us how far our government has strayed from the rule of law.
