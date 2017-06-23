Count yourself in for a forum on students ‘Counted Out’

The 18th century English poet Thomas Gray’s famous poem “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard” contains a line that resonates for public education today. The poem contemplates the lives of the rural, illiterate people buried in the churchyard and wonders how much potential died with them – “Some mute inglorious Milton here may rest.”
Today, we can wonder the same. How many students pass through our public schools with their gifts untapped because they went unnoticed and were not encouraged? Parents who are well-educated and have financial resources can make sure the unusual talents they see in their children are developed in gifted programs and challenged in advanced-placement classes.
But what happens to bright children who live in difficult circumstances? Those from low-income, often single-parent families where there isn’t an adult who recognizes their potential or has the knowledge or means to see that their gifts are developed? Too often they become our “mute Miltons,” students who couldn’t find or were denied the path to their full potential. They went on to lives of earning, accomplishing and contributing less than they were innately capable of.
This unfortunate phenomenon costs not only the bright children whose lights were lost, but all of society that could have benefited from their illumination. This loss was the focus of The News & Observer’s recent series “Counted Out,” which explored how public schools often overlook and even discourage the academic potential of students from low-income families.
The N&O will continue to explore the problem and discuss solutions at our next Community Voices forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the James B. Hunt Library in Raleigh. It’s not only an event for parents and educators, but for all who think education is the key to a better society. Breaking the pattern of low-income students with high potential being left behind is key to closing the achievement gap between races in education and adding more talent to our communities.
The event will be moderated by Joseph Neff, The N&O’s veteran investigative reporter who wrote the “Counted Out” series along with Ann Doss Helms of The Charlotte Observer. Discussing the issue will be a fine and diverse panel that includes those with academic and political interests in furthering the achievement of students from low-income families. Panelists include:
• Mary Ruth Coleman, senior scientist emeritus at the FPG Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
• State Rep. Craig Horn, a Union County Republican, who has been named “the education legislator” by the public schools advocacy group EdNC. Horn is chairman of both the House committee on Appropriations for Education and the House Education Policy Committee for K-12 Education and is the co-chairman of the Joint Legislative Program Evaluation Oversight Committee.
• S. Denise Watts, community superintendent for Project L.I.F.T. in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg public schools. Watts will discuss her experience as an African-American child who was admitted to a gifted program in one grade only to be removed in a later grade because she fell two points short on a test.
• Howard N. Lee, the the first African-American mayor of Chapel Hill and the first African-American to be elected mayor of a predominantly white city in the South. He went on to serve in the North Carolina Senate, where he concentrated on education, and later became chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Education. In his retirement, Lee founded the Howard N. Lee Institute, which “focuses on erasing the achievement gap and improving academic performance for minority males.”
One of the main obstacles to bright, low-income students moving up at the right pace in the right classes is a lack of notice. One change that would help would be an increase in school counselors whose vigilance and advocacy can spot smart students and guide them. The Wake County school system is seeking an increase in the number of school counselors. Other schools should do the same.
In the meantime, more awareness starts with learning the scope of the issue. I hope you’ll come out to the forum for the good of schoolchildren and the communities they may one day lead.
Barnett: 919-829-4512, nbarnett@ newsobserver.com
Speak up on this issue at The N&O’s next Community Voices forum:
“Counted Out – Giving bright, low-income N.C. students an equal chance”
7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library
1070 Partners Way, Raleigh 27606
Free admission, limited seating. Register at nando.com/communityvoices.
Comments