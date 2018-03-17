The GOP's sure-fire vote-getter – tax cuts – may be a dud in November

A Democratic win in last week’s special House election in a solidly Republican western Pennsylvania district was widely interpreted as a sign of voter discontent with President Trump. That is was. But it also signaled a deeper problem for Republicans nationally and in North Carolina – people are seeing through their tax-cut illusions.
It’s not that people don’t like tax cuts. It’s that many understand that the federal relief was charged to their grandchildren, and North Carolina’s cuts have come at the expense of today’s schoolchildren. Beyond that, most middle-income people realize that corporations and wealthy individuals benefit disproportionately from the tax cuts.
Republicans tried to spin Conor Lamb’s narrow win in Pennsylvania by saying he actually ran as a conservative because he talked more about shooting guns than transgender rights. If so, he was also a conservative who said that the federal tax cuts are a rip-off. He favors tax cuts for middle-income earners, but he called the recent U.S. tax changes a “giveaway” to wealthy Americans. He said, “We didn't need to add a penny to our debt to have the tax cut for our working- and middle-class people.”
The tax-cut bill does cut taxes for most Americans and Republicans are counting on a bump in take-home pay to translate into support for Republicans at the polls. But that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania and doesn’t appear to be the case in North Carolina either.
A High Point University poll in late February said only 33 percent of working North Carolinians said they had more take-home pay as a result of the tax cuts. And contrary to claims that the tax cuts would prompt employers to give bonuses and raises, 63 percent of workers polled said that have not and will not receive a pay raise after tax reform.
Meanwhile, at the state level, North Carolina's deep cuts in corporate and personal income taxes since 2013 delivered a windfall to corporations and top earners without delivering the economic stimulus Republicans promised. The Washington, D.C.-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently noted that North Carolina's economy is not faring better than its neighbors' despite cuts that, once fully adopted, will cost the state $3.5 billion annually — 15 percent of the state's general fund.
Michael Leachman, the center's director of state fiscal research, wrote: "Since North Carolina enacted its tax cuts, however, Georgia and South Carolina have outpaced its growth in GDP and private-sector jobs, putting the state in the middle of the pack among its neighbors, even though none of the others have slashed income tax rates. (One neighbor, Tennessee, doesn’t have a broad income tax.) And North Carolina has lagged behind the nation’s growth in private-sector jobs and GDP since the tax cuts took effect."
Not only are the state's tax cuts ineffective, they're deeply unfair. The center's analysis of the 2013 tax cuts found: "The top 1 percent of North Carolinians are getting about $21,780 in average tax breaks per year — 59 times the average break for people in the middle fifth of the income scale and 1,361 times the average break for people in the lowest fifth."
The state is paying dearly for these cuts. The center's analysis found that "funding for K-12 and higher education is down 7.9 percent and 15.9 percent, respectively, in inflation-adjusted terms since the Great Recession." Unlike many other states, North Carolina chose to spend rising tax revenue from a recovering economy on tax cuts rather than restoring cuts imposed during the recession.
Soon those cuts may require state spending to shrink further. The state's budget analysts project that North Carolina will face a revenue shortfall of $1.2 billion in 2020, rising to $1.4 billion two years later. And should another recession hit, the state will have virtually no room to further cut spending.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis urged his Senate colleagues to pass the reckless federal tax cuts by pointing to what happened when he ushered through tax cuts as North Carolina House Speaker. “We have to do for the nation what we did for North Carolina because it worked,” he said.
Unfortunately, Republicans did just that, except it isn't working here and won't do much for middle- and low-income earners nationwide. As November nears, Republicans in North Carolina and nationally will need something else to tout. Tax cuts aren't cutting it.
