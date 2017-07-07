An evening with Dwane Powell at the City of Raleigh Museum

Dwane Powell has inked over 15,000 cartoons during his career that have caricatured presidents, politicians, and North Carolina notables. Powell began cartooning for The News & Observer in 1975 and continues to ink images for Sunday editions. Growing up in rural Arkansas, Powell studied agribusiness at the University of Arkansas but was drawn to the cartoons he saw in Collier’s and The Saturday Evening Post. When his hometown paper offered him $5 a cartoon, his lifelong passion began. Powell went on to win industry recognition including the Overseas Press Club Award for Excellence in Cartooning and the National Headliners Club Award for Outstanding Editorial Cartoons.
The City of Raleigh Museum will host an evening with Dwane Powell on July 19. The event is free to the public, and all are invited to what promises to be a fascinating discussion led by Museum Director Ernest Dollar with Powell about his life, inspiration and passion for cartoons. The event takes place at The City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh, NC 27601 on Wednesday, July 19 from 6 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Beer and wine will be served (21+).
The City of Raleigh Museum debuted in June a retrospective of Dwane Powell’s work called ““You really stuck it to me today”: The Political Cartoons of Dwane Powell.” The free exhibit will run through 2019 and features cartoons from Powell’s childhood to the present, as well as sketchbooks and artifacts of the cartoonist’s trade. A giant wall mural (aka the ultimate selfie station) painted by Powell features his favorite local and national political figures, and the exhibit comes complete with a ‘scribble wall’ where guests are welcomed to vent during these politicized times.
Located in Downtown Raleigh in the historic Briggs Hardware building, the City of Raleigh Museum explores the rich history of North Carolina’s capital city. As part of the Historical Resources and Museums Program of the City of Raleigh’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department, the City of Raleigh Museum is dedicated to interpreting the past, present, and future of Raleigh. Since 1993, the has museum collected and cared for artifacts, curated exhibits, and provided educational programing that highlights Raleigh’s history and heritage. Our tagline, “Then. Now. Next.,” represents a new approach to understanding North Carolina’s capital.
