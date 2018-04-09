Check out one of the NC State cheerleaders winning performances
NC State cheerleaders perform their routine in the Small Coed Cheer Division IA of the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Wolfpack won two national championships – the Small Coed and Game Day Division IA.
Tom Dundon, the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, said it was obvious that the team needed to play better this past year as he spoke at the end of the season press conference at PNC Arena in Raleigh on April 9, 2018.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018.
"You put on a smile for a couple of seconds, then you realize where you are and it instantly turns into a frown," said the Canes' Justin Williams after 3-2 OT win over Tampa Bay in the final game of the year. The Canes' failed to make the playoffs.