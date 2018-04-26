Where does candidate Allison Dahle stand on the issues ?

Speaking at a rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Tuesday, Donald Trump made a comment about "Second Amendment people" having the ability to stop Hillary Clinton's judges. The Clinton campaign called his comments "dangerous." The Trump campaign said he w
Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro delivered a speech Tuesday at the close of the VII Cuban Communist Party congress acknowledging his advanced age of nearly 90-years-old. He bid his final farewell, but urged leaders to help his ideas survive.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Foundation of the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
This 275 lb. loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, NC after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Yummy Dogs, a hot dog cart at 100 E. Hargett St., faces complaints from business owners located on that street including an advertising firm French/West/Vaughan and a children's book store Read with Me.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.
Architectural Digest magazine named the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center one of the 15 most beautiful rest stops in the country. The center, along the Dismal Swamp Canal, is on U.S. 17 just south of the Virginia state line.
A Coast Guard helicopter assists with the search for a missing 4-year-old boy off Kitty Hawk on April 25, 2018. The child was walking with his mother on the beach when a wave knocked him down and pulled him into the rough surf.