Where does candidate Allison Dahle stand on the issues ?

Listen as NC House District 11 candidate Allison Dahle addresses, guns, the minimum wage and civil rights during a forum on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Mellow Mushroom in Cary, N.C.
Robert Willett
