Balance of power in the NC General Assembly

Republicans have large majorities in North Carolina's legislature -- so large that if GOP lawmakers stick together they can override any vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The House has 120 members: 74 Republicans and 46 Democrats. The Senate has 50 members, split 35-15 in favor of Republicans.

House

Senate

Source: North Carolina General Assembly

Graphic by Uday Dorawala / The News & Observer