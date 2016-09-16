Jose Altuve in lineup for Houston, Bregman doesn't make trip

1:20 Carolina's Blind Side Pause

3:04 Catching up with the Canes Jeff Skinner

1:53 Cary takes big economic hit with NCAA HB2 decision

0:21 Attorney says DA's office clear they do not intend to pursue criminal charges sexual assault case

3:20 UNC student says she was sexually assaulted by Tar Heel football player

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2

2:43 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll discusses Russell Wilson's ankle

1:09 Chapel Hill volleyball downs rival East Chapel Hill

1:50 UNC, Duke and N.C. State mascots have some rivalry fun

1:50 Aussie Kicker Tom Sheldon Joins Tar Heels