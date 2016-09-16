Sale gets 16th win as White Sox top Royals 7-4

Chris Sale pitched his American League-leading sixth complete-game to pick up his 16th win, Carlos Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Friday night.
Sanchez had struck out in his first three at-bats before hitting a pitch frm Kelvin Herrera out to right with J.D. Shuck and Avisail Garcia aboard. It was Sanchez's first home run since last Sept. 21 at Detroit.
Todd Frazier doubled with one out and scored on Alex Avila's single for the first run of the inning.
Sale (16-8), 1-6 in his previous 11 starts, limited the Royals to four runs, three earned, while striking out 10 and walking one.
Kansas City has lost five straight and will need a miracle to return to postseason after winning the past two American League championships.
Herrera (2-5) blew his third save in 14 chances.
