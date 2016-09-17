Bell leads NC Central to 65-7 win over D-II St. Augustine's

Malcolm Bell threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and another score as North Carolina Central dominated Division II St. Augustine's 65-7 on Saturday night.
Dorrel McClain rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Quentin Atkinson grabbed six passes for 95 yards.
NCCU (1-2), which opened the season by losing to Duke 49-6 and Western Michigan 70-21, got ahead early against the Falcons, taking a 41-7 lead into the break.
Seven different Eagle players found their way into the end zone as Bell ran in from the 10 to start the scoring. McClain had two rushes of 13 and 10 yards for scores in the first quarter and Carl Jones ran in from the two for a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Naiil Ramadan, who replaced Bell at quarterback, threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Wilkes and ran in for another score.
Comments