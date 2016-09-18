Nevada builds big first-half lead, beats Buffalo 38-14

James Butler ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to lead Nevada to a 38-14 victory over Buffalo on Saturday night.
Tyler Stewart ran for a score, and Jaxson Kincaide added 99 yards on 18 carries for the Wolf Pack (2-1). Nevada finished with 352 yards on the ground and 521 yards of offense, bouncing back after putting up just 99 yards rushing in its 39-10 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday.
Stewart was 16 of 21 for 160 yards passing, and he scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown on the Wolf Pack's opening series. Butler scored from inside the 4 on three consecutive Nevada possessions between the second and third quarters to stretch the Wolf Pack's lead to 31-0.
Jordan Johnson had a 57-yard touchdown catch and a 12-yard scoring run for Buffalo (0-2).
Comments