Drury's hit gives Diamondbacks win over Dodgers in 12

This season is a lost cause for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now some players are just trying to ensure themselves opportunities in the future.
Brandon Drury strengthened his case with a timely hit Sunday.
The 24-year-old utility player singled with two outs in the 12th inning to score Paul Goldschmidt, lifting the Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-9.
Drury tied a career high with four hits, including a home run, and got his chance in the 12th after the Dodgers intentionally walked Jake Lamb. Ross Stripling (4-8) got the loss.
It was Drury's third game-ending RBI since mid-July. He is batting .412 (33 for 80) with five doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs in his last 22 games.
Drury has also reached base safely in 15 straight games.
The game lasted 4 hours, 29 minutes. Matt Koch (1-0) won for Arizona, his first career win.
The Dodgers maintained their five-game lead in the NL West over San Francisco after the Giants lost earlier Sunday. Los Angeles hosts the Giants for a three-game series that starts Monday.
Goldschmidt stretched a base hit into a double with two outs in the 12th, then Lamb was issued a walk to bring up Drury.
"A credit to Goldschmidt. Oh for 5 and he's still running out singles up the middle and he turns it into a double," Stripling said. "And then we intentionally walk the lefty to get to Drury, who's had a good day. Get 1-1 and try to throw a heater up and it just kind of stays middle-middle."
Howie Kendrick broke a 7-all tie in the eighth with a two-out, two-run double, but Chris Owings hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to make it 9-9.
The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with walks in the eighth and had a chance to regain the lead after blowing a 6-0 advantage, but Mitch Haniger grounded out sharply to third base to end the inning.
Both teams had two runners on base in the ninth but couldn't deliver. Owings struck out against Stripling with the potential winning run at third base in the ninth.
Adrian Gonzalez's pinch-hit double in the sixth with two outs and the bases loaded tied it at 7, part of a six-run inning for Los Angeles.
Haniger, another young player trying to show well, had three hits, including a two-run homer.
"We don't worry about if we're going to get a hit or score runs," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "We just worry about getting a good at-bat and hitting the ball hard. And that's their mindset."
Starter Robbie Ray struck out eight of the first 14 batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth, when Kike Hernandez homered with two outs. Ray lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on five hits, eight strikeouts and a pair of walks.
The Diamondbacks tagged starter Jose De Leon for six runs, four of those earned, in 3 2/3 innings. De Leon, a rookie who'd won his first two starts, gave up seven hits.
Arizona's Jean Segura had his 22nd game with three or more hits this season, which tied a club record.
WATSON OUT
The Diamondbacks are parting with senior vice president of baseball operations De Jon Watson, and chief baseball officer Tony La Russa said he and general manager Dave Stewart may also be fired after the season.
La Russa announced Watson's departure and said he will meet with owner Ken Kendrick and president and CEO Derrick Hall eventually about his status. The Diamondbacks are a disappointing 63-86 this season.
"If it gets turned over the next person, you gladly turn it over," La Russa said. "When we're 20 games under .500, I felt if you're looking at the front office, the most responsible person, it would be me."
Watson was in his second season with the club and oversaw the franchise's player development and professional, amateur and international scouting departments.
PEDERSON TOSSED
Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson was ejected for arguing a called third strike in the eighth inning, the fifth ejection for the team this season and his first.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Dodgers: Roberts said pitcher Scott Kazmir developed a blister while throwing a simulated game Sunday. He's been on the disabled list with a neck problem since Aug. 23. ... Pitcher Alex Wood, normally a starter, will be activated from the 60-day disabled list on Monday, and Roberts' plan is to start him out of the bullpen for an inning. It figures to be Wood's role for however long the Dodgers' season lasts.
UP NEXT
Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-3, 1.81) gets the start against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner on Monday night in Los Angeles. Kershaw has had two starts since coming off the 60-day disabled list earlier this month. "You look at the way our rotation is configured, the same way the Giants' is configured," Roberts said. "It gives the best chance against those guys and I think they feel the same about playing against us."
Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks begin a 10-game trip in San Diego on Monday, with Braden Shipley (4-3, 5.56) on the mound against Clayton Richard.
