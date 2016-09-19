3-time Hambo winner Sears elected to Harness Hall of Fame

Three-time Hambletonian winner Brian Sears has been elected to the Harness Racing Hall of Fame for a driving career that includes nearly 10,000 victories and $174 million in earnings.
Sears, 48, was elected Monday in voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association. He will be inducted July 2 at the harness racing museum and hall in Goshen, New York.
Sears ranks fifth in purse earnings and 14th in wins with 9,670. He has driven three Horse of the Year award winners: Rocknroll Hanover in 2005, Muscle Hill in 2009 and Bee A Magician in 2013.
He is the only driver two win the Hambletonian, harness racing's premier event, and Hambletonian Oaks on the same day. He won 26 Breeders Crown races, fourth on the list in the championship series.
Harness racing publicists/writers Gordon Waterstone and Steve Wolf were elected to the Communicators Hall of Fame.
