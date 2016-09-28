Sports

September 28, 2016 1:49 AM

Posey, Pence homer as Giants beat Rockies 12-3

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO

Buster Posey homered for his 1,000th hit, Hunter Pence also went deep one batter later and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Crawford tripled twice for San Francisco, which remained a half-game behind the Mets for the top NL wild card and one game up on the Cardinals for the second spot.

Matt Moore (12-12) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings, rebounding from his worst start this season.

Posey and Pence hit consecutive solo shots, the fifth time the Giants have had back-to-back homers this year. Each player drove in two runs on the night. Conor Gillaspie added a two-run homer in the eighth.

