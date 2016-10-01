Raptors link arms for anthems, Durant makes Warriors debut

1:06 Durham triathlete in Kona Hawaii Ironman Pause

1:02 Lawrence leads Wake Forest's rushing attack

32:51 ACC Now Live: Joe Giglio and Andrew Carter look at this weekend's college football games

1:19 NC State men's basketball opens practice

2:14 Meet the Wolfpack

1:36 Jordan Staal: it's about getting the timing back

0:38 Trial set for December in alleged UNC sexual assault

1:17 Former Pack ballplayer refuses to surrender

3:51 Kansas builds $12 million luxury dorm for basketball players

0:34 Duke quarterback says Notre Dame win was 'total team fight'