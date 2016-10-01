Sports

October 1, 2016 10:18 PM

Crew stay alive with 3-0 win over Fire

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Harrison Afful scored in the eighth minute, Justin Meram and Dilly Duka added goals in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Crew (8-12-11) avoided playoff elimination but still need a strong showing their last three games, which include away games against both of the first-place New York squads.

Afful took Mohammed Saeid's corner from a few yards beyond the 18-yard box and sliced a shot that knuckled over the leaping Sean Johnson and under the crossbar.

Meram used a give-and-go with Dilly Duka and a cutback move to get free in the area and make it 2-0 for the Crew in the 50th minute. Saeid crossed Meram's long pass to Duka who capped the scoring with a low shot that skidded over the diving Johnson in the 59th.

The Fire lost their third in a row and dropped to 6-16-9.

