MLS Capsules

Dax McCarty capped the scoring in the 66th minute and had assists on New York's first two goals to give the Red Bulls a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
The Red Bulls (14-9-9) tied New York City FC for first place in the Eastern Conference standings, each with two games remaining.
McCarty's long pass over the top in the 47th minute freed Bradley Wright-Phillips for his 21st goal of the season. It gave the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead and pulled Wright-Phillips even with David Villa in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
Chris Pontius headed home Fabinho's diagonal cross in the 55th minute to tie it 2-all for the Union (11-12-9).
Sacha Kljestan one-timed Felipe's cross to tie it in the 44th minute and Fabian Herbers opened the scoring for the Union in the 15th.
Philadelphia has two games left to play but dropped to fifth place in the East and missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth this week. The Union's Joshua Yaro left the game on a stretcher after an aerial collision in the first half.
REVOLUTION 3, SPORTING KC 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo each had a goal and an assist in the rain to help New England beat Sporting Kansas City.
New England (10-14-9) remained in seventh place in the Eastern Conference — two points back of sixth-place Montreal for the final playoff spot. Sporting KC (12-13-7) had its three-game undefeated streak snapped.
Kamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Agudelo drew three defenders near the left sideline and he found Kamara wide open in the middle for a breakaway goal. It was Kamara's 11th goal this season, but just his second at Gillette Stadium since being traded from the Columbus Crew in May.
New England took a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute on Kevin Ellis' own goal and Agudelo knocked home Kamara's cross 8 minutes later. Dominic Dwyer tied it at 1 in the 49th minute for Kansas City when knocked in Ellis' glancing header with his knees.
D.C. UNITED 2, TORONTO FC 1
TORONTO (AP) — Lamar Neagle scored twice and D.C. United beat Toronto, dropping the Canadian club to third in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
D.C. United (10-9-13) extended its unbeaten streak to five at 4-0-1.
Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto (13-9-10), which dropped two points behind the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC. The loss was the second in 14 games for Toronto (7-2-5) — a run that started with a 4-1 victory over D.C. United at BMO Field on July 23.
CREW 3, FIRE 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Afful scored in the eighth minute, Justin Meram and Dilly Duka added goals in the second half and Columbus beat Chicago.
The Crew (8-12-11) avoided playoff elimination but still need a strong showing their last three games, which include away games against both of the first-place New York squads.
The Fire (6-16-9) lost their third in a row.
