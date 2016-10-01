Charleston Southern beats Coastal Carolina in 2OT, 59-58

Johnny Robinson blocked Coastal Carolina's PAT attempt in the second overtime to give Charleston Southern a 59-58 victory Saturday night.
Shane Bucenell threw touchdown passes to Colton Korn and Jared Scotland in overtime and finished with four TDs on nine completions in the win.
Charleston Southern (3-2) used up 7:29 with Robert Mitchell scoring on a 13-yard run for a 45-42 lead with 42 seconds remaining. But the Chanticleers (3-2) used those remaining seconds to get a 35-yard field goal by Granger.
The lead changed hands eight times and was tied twice with the teams combining for 885 yards of offense.
Mike Holloway finished with 140 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and became the Buccaneers' all-time leading rusher.
Coastal's De'Angelo Henderson rushed for 164 yards on 18 carries and scored a school-record-tying four touchdowns, three on the ground. He extended his Division I record for consecutive games with a touchdown to 31 and became one of five active D-I players to go over 4,000 rushing yards.
