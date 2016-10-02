Sports

October 2, 2016 8:24 PM

Ryder Cup Glance

The Associated Press
CHASKA, Minn.

A look at the final round Sunday at the Ryder Cup:

Result: United States 17, Europe 11.

Series: United States leads 26-13-2.

Winning point: Ryan Moore was conceded a tap-in par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Lee Westwood that gave the Americans the 14 1/2 points they needed. Moore was the final captain's pick only added to the U.S. team a week ago Sunday.

Man of the match: Patrick Reed went 3-1-1, beating Europe's best player (Rory McIlroy) in the leadoff match.

Rookie record: Thomas Pieters went 4-1-0, the best showing ever by a rookie for Europe.

Match of the day: Phil Mickelson made 10 birdies and Sergio Garcia made nine birdies. They halved their match.

Shot of the day: Reed holed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 right after McIlroy made a 60-foot birdie putt.

Redemption: Davis Love III was U.S. captain when his team lost a 10-6 lead at Medinah.

Key statistic: The Americans led in every singles match at some point except for one.

Notable: The Americans have never lost back-to-back at home in the Ryder Cup.

Quotable: "When put in the right environment, the U.S. team brought out some of their most amazing golf. We're bringing home the Ryder Cup because of it." — Phil Mickelson.

