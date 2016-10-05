Bat flip, punch and now Blue Jays-Rangers ALDS rematch

There was Jose Bautista's emphatic bat flip after his tiebreaking homer in the ALDS-clinching game last October, and then Rougned Odor's punch in May that ignited a bench-clearing brawl the last time the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays played.
Now comes the rematch in another AL Division Series.
The Blue Jays were back at the Rangers' ballpark for a short workout Wednesday. It was their first time since that May 15 melee when Bautista was punched by Odor.
Bautista says he's not looking for revenge and that his entire focus is on winning games and to keep advancing in the postseason.
Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Thursday, with a matchup of All-Star starting pitchers. Lefty Cole Hamels pitches for the Rangers against right-hander Marco Estrada.
